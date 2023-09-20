'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released official anthem of the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023, which is set to begin from October 5.

The ICC shared the music video on social media platform X with a title “Dil Jashn Bole”. He asked the fans to “Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

The music video featured Bollywood star Ranbir Singh while Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA and Charan have showed magic of their voice for the anthem.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin on Oct 5 with the opening game between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14.