Search

SportsODI World Cup 2023Videos

'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023

Web Desk
05:15 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released official anthem of the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023, which is set to begin from October 5. 

The ICC shared the music video on social media platform X with a title “Dil Jashn Bole”. He asked the fans to “Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

The music video featured Bollywood star Ranbir Singh while Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA and Charan have showed magic of their voice for the anthem. 

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin on Oct 5 with the opening game between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14.

Asia Cup 2023 | Prize money, Award-winners list, and Records & Stats

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:55 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

ICC to release World Cup 2023 official anthem starring Ranveer Singh ...

08:51 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 | Prize money, Award-winners list, and Records & Stats

02:47 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

‘No speed challan for Siraj’: Indian police celebrate pacer’s ...

12:19 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings despite Asia Cup upset

09:41 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here

06:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 assures she won't "wear bikini" nor bring ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:15 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 295.5 298.65
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Australian Dollar AUD 78.9 79.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 20, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 20 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: