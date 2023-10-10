CWC23: Imam ul Haq tied for the second-fastest player to reach 3000 ODI runs

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistani opener, reached the milestone of 3,000 ODI runs during Tuesday's World Cup match in Hyderabad, becoming the joint second-fastest hitter to do so.
The 27-year-old left-hander's career, which began with a hundred on debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017, hit the milestone when he reached nine in his 67th ODI innings.
3,000 ODI runs were reached by South African Hashim Amla in 57 innings, while Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and West Indian Shai Hope also did it in 67.
Haq is the 22nd Pakistani batsman to reach 3,000 or more runs in an ODI, with his paternal uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq leading the way with 11,701 runs in 375 games.
🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨@ImamUlHaq12 becomes the joint fastest Pakistan batter to 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs 👏#PAKvSL | #DattKePakistani | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/A4Oet4pz5m— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2023
Imam-ul-Haq failed to capitalise on his breakthrough as Pakistan sought a winning score of 345 and he was soon removed for 12.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.
However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.
