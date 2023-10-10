CWC23: Imam ul Haq tied for the second-fastest player to reach 3000 ODI runs

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistani opener, reached the milestone of 3,000 ODI runs during Tuesday's World Cup match in Hyderabad, becoming the joint second-fastest hitter to do so.

The 27-year-old left-hander's career, which began with a hundred on debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017, hit the milestone when he reached nine in his 67th ODI innings.

3,000 ODI runs were reached by South African Hashim Amla in 57 innings, while Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and West Indian Shai Hope also did it in 67.

Haq is the 22nd Pakistani batsman to reach 3,000 or more runs in an ODI, with his paternal uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq leading the way with 11,701 runs in 375 games.

Imam-ul-Haq failed to capitalise on his breakthrough as Pakistan sought a winning score of 345 and he was soon removed for 12.