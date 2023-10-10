Search

ODI World Cup Updates

CWC23: Imam ul Haq tied for the second-fastest player to reach 3000 ODI runs

Web Desk
04:25 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
CWC23: Imam ul Haq tied for the second-fastest player to reach 3000 ODI runs
Source: File Photo

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistani opener, reached the milestone of 3,000 ODI runs during Tuesday's World Cup match in Hyderabad, becoming the joint second-fastest hitter to do so.

The 27-year-old left-hander's career, which began with a hundred on debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017, hit the milestone when he reached nine in his 67th ODI innings.

3,000 ODI runs were reached by South African Hashim Amla in 57 innings, while Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and West Indian Shai Hope also did it in 67.

Haq is the 22nd Pakistani batsman to reach 3,000 or more runs in an ODI, with his paternal uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq leading the way with 11,701 runs in 375 games.

Imam-ul-Haq failed to capitalise on his breakthrough as Pakistan sought a winning score of 345 and he was soon removed for 12.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

10:20 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

England trounce Bangladesh by 137 runs in first World Cup win

01:15 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Mitchell Starc becomes fastest bowler to take 50 World Cup wickets

12:09 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to score fastest 1000 ...

09:49 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs

08:24 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Top 5 fastest World Cup centuries ever

06:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Aiden Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup hundred

Advertisement

Latest

08:39 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani batter to hit ton on World Cup debut

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees a massve drop in Pakistan, rates released after 28 days

KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.

However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Oct-2023/what-is-the-exact-rate-of-gold-in-pakistan

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: