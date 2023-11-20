How match prize money Australia has won in World Cup 2023?

DUBAI – The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup concluded in Ahmedabad on Sunday with Australia securing the title for sixth time after beating favourite India by six wickets in the final.

A splendid knock of 137 runs from Travis Head helped Aussies chased a modest target of 241 in 43 overs, snapping India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

Which Team Earned How Much Money?

The tournament winner has claimed a hefty prize $4 million besides $280,000 for seven wins in league stage matches.

The runners-up India earned $2 million besides securing 360,000 for their nine group stage matches.

New Zealand and South Africa – the losing semi-finalists – have won $800,000 each. The Kiwis also got $200,000 for five wins and Proteas $280,000 for seven wins in group stage matches.

Meanwhile, teams failing to advance to the semi-final will be given $100,000 each, while winners of each group stage match have secured $40,000 incentive.

Ten teams participated in the mega 50-over tournament played in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.