Commentary panel announced for Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the commentary panel for Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy is all set to be played between 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE. A fully integrated world feed service will be available, ensuring that fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

Some of the top names in cricket broadcasting will lead ICC TV’s coverage, including icons like Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop.

Along with them will be ICC World Cup winners of the past, including Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar, who will share their insights on what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage.

Some of the most recognisable voices in world cricket, including Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo and Simon Doull, are set to provide depth and perspectives in the commentary box.

Completing this stellar lineup will be former internationals Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward, who will provide expert analysis and insights throughout the tournament.

“The Champions Trophy has always delivered some of the most thrilling encounters in cricket,” Bishop added. “And I have no doubt that this edition will be no different. With world-class teams and so much at stake, we’re in for a treat!”

Australian commentator Mel Jones believes that every moment of the Champions Trophy will be full of excitement for the players and fans alike.

“The Champions Trophy demands excellence—there are no easy games, and every performance counts. That’s what makes it so exciting, not just for the players but for the fans who live every moment with their teams,” Jones said.