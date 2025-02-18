Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Commentary panel announced for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Grants Visas To All Indian Journalists For Champions Trophy Coverage

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the commentary panel for Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy is all set to be played between 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE. A fully integrated world feed service will be available, ensuring that fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

Some of the top names in cricket broadcasting will lead ICC TV’s coverage, including icons like Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop.

Along with them will be ICC World Cup winners of the past, including Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar, who will share their insights on what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage.

Some of the most recognisable voices in world cricket, including Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo and Simon Doull, are set to provide depth and perspectives in the commentary box.

Completing this stellar lineup will be former internationals Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward, who will provide expert analysis and insights throughout the tournament.

“The Champions Trophy has always delivered some of the most thrilling encounters in cricket,” Bishop added. “And I have no doubt that this edition will be no different. With world-class teams and so much at stake, we’re in for a treat!”

Australian commentator Mel Jones believes that every moment of the Champions Trophy will be full of excitement for the players and fans alike.

“The Champions Trophy demands excellence—there are no easy games, and every performance counts. That’s what makes it so exciting, not just for the players but for the fans who live every moment with their teams,” Jones said.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 18 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search