Champions Trophy: Imamul Haq replaces Fakhar Zaman ahead of high-voltage India clash

LAHORE – Pakistan batsman Imamul Haq has been named as replacement of Fakhar Zaman in the national squad for Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of a blockbuster match against India.

The 27-year-old, who has featured in 72 ODIs, has 3138 runs to his name at an average of 48.3.

Pakistan have suffered a massive blow with news that opener Fakhar Zaman will miss his side’s match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Fakhar hurt himself while fielding in the opening over of Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand in Karachi and has been subsquently ruled out of the tournament ahead of the big contest against arch-rival India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the seasoned batter will miss the big ticket match owing to an oblique tear.

Zaman had been a prolific feature of the Pakistan squad when they won their first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017.

The southpaw opener bashed a sensational hundred in the summit clash against India to inspire a 180-run win.

Meanwhile, Fakhar has shared a message on social media saying, representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country.

“I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home.

“This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback,” he wrote on Instagram.

Pakistan’s updated squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Our Correspondent

