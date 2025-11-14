Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman by 40 runs in opening match of Asia Cup Rising Stars

Pakistan Shaheens claimed their first victory by defeating Oman by 40 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

In the ongoing event in Doha, Oman won the toss and chose to bowl first. In response, Pakistan Shaheens scored 220 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Pakistan Shaheens, opening batter Muhammad Naseem managed only 6 runs, while Muaz Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 96 runs off 54 balls, hitting 5 fours and 9 sixes. Yasir Khan scored 26 runs, Muhammad Faeeq made 19, captain Irfan Khan contributed 44, and Saad Masood remained not out with 19 runs.

From Oman, Shafiq Jan, Mazahir Raza, Jay Odhera, and Waseem Ali took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Oman were bowled out for 180 runs. Captain Hammad Mirza scored 34, wicketkeeper batter Sufyan Yousuf made 3, Karan Sunuwel 26, Waseem Ali 5, Narayan Sheshu 1, and Aaryan Basht 2 runs. Zakariya Islam made 57 before being dismissed.

From Oman, Jay Odhera and Shafiq Jan returned to the pavilion without scoring, while Sami Shivastara and Mazahir Raza remained not out on 1 and 46 runs respectively.

Ubaid Shah took 3 wickets, while Muaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood claimed 2 wickets each.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Shaheens will play their next match against India on Sunday.