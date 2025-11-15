Babar Azam levels Saeed Anwar with 20th ODI Century in masterclass style

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has once again etched his name in the history books by equaling the national record for the most ODI centuries.

He achieved this milestone during the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka, where he scored a remarkable century.

With this innings, former skipper matched legendary opener Saeed Anwar’s long-standing record of 20 ODI centuries for Pakistan. Saeed Anwar had reached the mark in 244 innings, whereas Babar accomplished the feat in only 136 innings—an extraordinary display of consistency and class.

Babar Azam equals Saeed Anwar's record of 20 ODI centuries for Pakistan 👏 pic.twitter.com/vd5AIZIRur — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 14, 2025

Star batter is now the third-fastest player in the world to record 20 ODI centuries. South Africa’s Hashim Amla leads the list, having reached the milestone in 108 innings, followed by India’s Virat Kohli, who did it in 133 innings.

This century also carries emotional weight for Babar’s fans, as it marks his first international century after a gap of 2 years, 2 months, and 15 days. His return to top form has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts and renewed hopes for Pakistan’s batting future.

Cricket experts believe that with his struggling form, Babar Azam is on course to surpass not just Pakistan’s ODI records but also several global milestones in the years ahead.