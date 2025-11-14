Sri Lanka set 289 runs target for Pakistan to win second ODI

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 289 runs to win in the second ODI.

Playing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka batted first after being invited by Pakistan and scored 288 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Jeanth Liyanage top-scored with 54 runs, while Kamindu Mendis made 44, Sadeera Samarawickrama 42, Kamil Mishara 24, and Pathum Nissanka 24.

Kusal Mendis scored 20, captain Charith Asalanka 6, and Dushmantha Chameera was dismissed without scoring. Wanindu Hasaranga contributed an unbeaten 37, and Pramod Madushan added 11*.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. claimed one wicket.

It is noteworthy that the national team is being led today by Salman Ali Agha in place of Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan made two changes, resting Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf and including Wasim Jr. and Abrar Ahmed in their place.

Pakistan Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Jeanth Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.