Foreign Exchange Open Market Forex Rates in Pakistan Today – 15 November 2025

Pakistan’s open market shows no major changes in the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining firm positions while Gulf currencies, including UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, showed marginal adjustments.

According to latest market data, US Dollar traded at Rs281.45 for buying and Rs281.75 for selling, showsing stability amid ongoing demand from importers and travellers. Euro remained strong at Rs332.20 (buying) and Rs335.70 (selling), while the British Pound continued its upward trend, reaching Rs381 (buying) and Rs384 (selling).

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.65 (buying) and Rs76.25 (selling).

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs205.65/212.65, Australian Dollar at Rs185.50/190.50, and the Chinese Yuan hovered around Rs39.10/39.50. Meanwhile, high-value currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal were quoted at Rs914.10/923.10 and Rs731.55/739.05, respectively.