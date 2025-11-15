Latest

Foreign Exchange Open Market Forex Rates in Pakistan Today – 15 November 2025

By News Desk
8:55 am | Nov 15, 2025

Pakistan’s open market shows no major changes in the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining firm positions while Gulf currencies, including UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, showed marginal adjustments.

According to latest market data, US Dollar traded at Rs281.45 for buying and Rs281.75 for selling, showsing stability amid ongoing demand from importers and travellers. Euro remained strong at Rs332.20 (buying) and Rs335.70 (selling), while the British Pound continued its upward trend, reaching Rs381 (buying) and Rs384 (selling).

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.65 (buying) and Rs76.25 (selling).

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs205.65/212.65, Australian Dollar at Rs185.50/190.50, and the Chinese Yuan hovered around Rs39.10/39.50. Meanwhile, high-value currencies such as the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal were quoted at Rs914.10/923.10 and Rs731.55/739.05, respectively.

Currency & Name Buying Selling
USD – US Dollar 281.45 281.75
EUR – Euro 332.2 335.7
GBP – UK Pound Sterling 381 384
AED – UAE Dirham 76.8 77.8
SAR – Saudi Riyal 75.65 76.25
AUD – Australian Dollar 185.5 190.5
BHD – Bahrain Dinar 747 754.5
CAD – Canadian Dollar 205.65 212.65
CNY – China Yuan 39.1 39.5
DKK – Danish Krone 43.1 43.5
HKD – Hong Kong Dollar 35.75 36.1
INR – Indian Rupee 3.09 3.18
JPY – Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
KWD – Kuwaiti Dinar 914.1 923.1
MYR – Malaysian Ringgit 66.55 67.15
NZD – New Zealand Dollar 156.1 158.1
NOK – Norwegian Krone 27.3 27.6
OMR – Omani Riyal 731.55 739.05
QAR – Qatari Riyal 76.4 77.1
SGD – Singapore Dollar 217.2 222
SEK – Swedish Krona 29.15 29.45
CHF – Swiss Franc 346.1 348.85
THB – Thai Baht 8.5 8.65
 
