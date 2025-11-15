PTI planning to sue ‘The Economist’ after bombshell report targeting Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – Amid polarised politics in Pakistan, a fresh wave of controversy erupted as PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announced legal offensive against what he termed as malicious, and fabricated report published by UK journal The Economist against Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Khan’s front-runner blasted British publication’s story as malicious attempt to “defame Imran Khan and his wife”, accusing the publication of recycling “internationally sponsored lies” targeting the former first couple. Gohar reminded the nation that Bushra Bibi had already been acquitted of earlier accusations, such as the sensational iddat case, which he described as “just another smear attempt that collapsed in court.”

Despite being imprisoned, Gohar vowed that Bushra Bibi “will not be broken by such conspiratorial reporting.”

PTI’s strong worded response comes as The Economist’s claims from Bushra Bibi’s former husband about concerns over her closeness to Imran Khan. It sheds light on the dramatic circumstances of her divorce and 2018 marriage to the PTI founder,

From allegations of black magic and spiritual influence, to running accounts from ex-cabinet members who claim she played an unusually powerful role inside the government, the report is no less than a bombshell.

The magazine even cites claims that intelligence agencies allegedly funneled information to Imran Khan through her spiritual advisers. Adding fuel to the political inferno, PTI’s Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif held a fiery media briefing in Peshawar, declaring that Bushra Bibi was the target of a “deliberate, organised and ruthless campaign” to destroy her reputation.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar wasted no time responding to the development, asserting that Imran Khan had long “disguised political choices as spiritual guidance”, accusing Bushra Bibi of having her hands on major economic and political decisions.

He claimed that the PTI’s history of hurling accusations at opponents, including during the 2017 protests — had now been exposed “on the international stage.”