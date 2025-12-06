Major Shabbir Sharif’s sacrifice honoured by Field Marshal, Pak Army leadership

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani armed forces paid homage to Major Shabbir Sharif on his 54th Martyrdom Anniversary.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu honoted one of the nation’s greatest war heroes, Major Shabbir Sharif, on anniversary of Pakistani war hero.

More than five decades have passed, yet the memory of Major Sharif’s awe-inspiring courage remains as vivid as ever. Awarded the highest honour Nishan-e-Haider for his extraordinary valour in the 1971 war, and previously decorated with the Sitara-e-Jurat for gallantry during the 1965 conflict, Sharif’s legacy stands unrivaled.

On the fateful night of December 5–6, 1971, Sharif led daring operation to seize a strategically critical position near the Sulemanki Headworks. Leading from the front, he closed in on enemy forces at point-blank range, silenced the threat by eliminating commander of India’s 4 Jat Regiment Major Narain Singh, and stunned all with his audacity.

Defying death itself, Sharif spent entire next day repelling relentless enemy counterattacks. With unmatched resolve, he personally leveled advancing Indian tanks using a recoilless rifle. Even as shells rained around him and foes pressed in from every side, he held the captured position with steely determination.

Armed forces reaffirmed enduring respect and gratitude for all those who laid down their lives safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty. Major Sharif’s heroism, they declared, will forever blaze as a guiding light for generations to come.