PTI Chairman responds to ‘Anti-State’ Rhetoric after DG ISPR’s Presser

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali called on pro-democracy forces to help defuse rising political tensions, expressing his “disappointment” over remarks that directly targeted his party and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Several PTI leaders shared tweet after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry press conference as Pak Army spokesperson lamented Khan for allegedly spreading an “anti-army” narrative, which he warned has now escalated beyond politics into a “national security threat.”

Reacting on social media, Gohar stressed need for mutual respect and dialogue. “This is the time to acknowledge one another, create space for discussion, and rebuild trust,” he said, urging pro-democracy groups to play an active role in reducing tensions.

Expressing regret over military briefing, Gohar reaffirmed PTI’s loyalty to the state. “Defending Pakistan is paramount. PTI has never been anti-state, and it is deeply concerning when political leaders or state institutions perceive each other as threats or question each other’s sanity. Pakistan belongs to all of us, including the army, and PTI has always demonstrated this commitment,” he said.

He also cautioned that the actions of “certain non-stakeholders”, without naming anyone, should not become a reason for friction between PTI and state institutions. He highlighted that the situation could improve if meetings were allowed with Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who remain in detention. “The country cannot afford tension and chaos,” he warned.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja criticized reactionary responses, stating, “A troubled response is not a political strategy.” Imran’s nominee for parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, condemned insulting remarks directed at KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, calling them an insult to the entire Pakhtun nation and tribal communities.

With tensions escalating, PTI’s leadership is now appealing to all sides to de-escalate rhetoric and prevent further instability, warning that Pakistan’s political landscape cannot withstand prolonged chaos.