11-Year-Old child spotted driving passenger Bus in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, were shocked when they spottedan 11-year-old child driving a passenger bus, sparking debate over road safety in port city, raising urgent questions about enforcement, public safety, and the disregard for human life.

As the provincial capital witnessed back to back accidents involving dumper and buses, an 11-year-old child was spotted driving a passenger coach in Karachi, sparking outrage.

The alarming incident occurred in Defence Phase 8, near 16th Street, Creek Vista, where the child, estimated to be between 10 and 11 years old, was seen behind the wheel of a passenger coach. A vigilant citizen captured the heart-stopping moment on camera. The coach involved carried the registration number PE 0147.

This incident comes amid a grim record in Karachi, where 32 citizens have already lost their lives in bus-related accidents this year alone. Locals are pointing fingers not only at the bus owner but also at law enforcement, accusing the police of glaring negligence.

Photos of the shocking scene suggest that neither the bus owner nor the child feared consequences from the district police or the threat of an e-challan. Fuming Citizens are now demanding strict legal action against the bus owner, including a hefty e-challan, to prevent such reckless acts in the future.