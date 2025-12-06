Security forces eliminate nine terrorists in two KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed nine Indian sponsored terrorists during two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 5 December 2025.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security corces in Tank district after receiving information about presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district. In ensuing fire exchange, two more terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-backed terrorist found in the area.

The military’s media wing said relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.