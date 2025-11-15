‘The Economist’ reveals: How Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi governed from the Shadows

ISLAMABAD – Behind the glittering lights of Pakistan’s political stage, and rhetoric of Riyasat-e-Madina, a quiet force shaped fate of the nation of 242 million.

UK newspaper The Economist reveals how Bushra Bibi, wife and spiritual adviser to Imran Khan, wielded influence from the shadows, guiding decisions, controlling access, and leaving an imprint on power that few ever saw coming. The article sheds light on world where rituals and loyalty outweighed governance, revealing story that surrounds mysticism, ambition, and a private empire hidden within the halls of public office.

The report revealed Imran Khan’s wife and spiritual adviser, Bushra Bibi, steered his political future. Her influence could determine whether Khan makes a comeback to power, or remains behind bars. Once a confident strongman, Imran Khan is turned to Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance and worldly success, with ambitions fueled more by religious devotion than genuine reform.

Insiders describe bizarre rituals at Khan’s residence, including the use of beef, black animal heads, and livers, sometimes even waved around his head to exorcise “evil spirits” linked to his ex-wife. These unsettling practices reveal a layer of superstition surrounding the nation’s leader.

Bushra Bibi’s influence, according to former cabinet members, has been “absolute.” She reportedly controlled access to Khan, dictated flight schedules, and even determined plane departures. PTI officials who questioned her authority were ignored or sidelined. Loyal staff members who challenged her influence were dismissed, demonstrating how personal loyalty shaped state decisions, the article by Owen Bennett Jones and Bushra Taskeen said.

The report suggested Khan’s victory was heavily aided by then military establishment and ISI, challenging PTI’s outsider narrative. Networks linked to Bushra may have been leveraged by intelligence agencies to sway him.

Khan’s decision to sack Lt Gen Asim Munir is described as self-defensive, after allegations of corruption tied to Bushra. Many of Khan’s major economic promises, from housing to job creation, went unfulfilled. Meanwhile, cases involving lavish state gifts and the Al-Qadir-style trust, along with prison sentences for both Khan and Bushra, clash with his long-touted anti-corruption image.

Khan’s party is portrayed not as a strong institution but as a movement revolving around Khan and his wife, with major decisions dictated by personal preference and spiritual counsel. After arrest of former PM, loyalists attacked military installations and historic sites, demonstrating the party’s willingness to cross red lines.

Despite holding no elected office, Bushra Bibi remains a powerful political actor, while friends describe Khan as naïve and blind to her controversial baggage.