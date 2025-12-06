Punjab Cracks Down on Loud Music, enforces one-dish weddings

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government launched province-wide crackdown on extravagant weddings and unnecessary noise. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered strict enforcement of the one-dish policy at all wedding events, aiming to curb lavish spending and promote moderation.

Authorities have been instructed to take immediate action against illegal loudspeakers, targeting high-volume music, qawwali nights, and other noisy celebrations.

Farmhouses, open grounds, and large venues are under special scrutiny to ensure compliance.

CM stressed that violators will face strict, no-exceptions penalties, with marriage hall operating hours to be monitored more rigorously than ever. Punjab is sending a clear message: loud, extravagant celebrations are no longer welcome.