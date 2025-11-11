‘Imran Khan will make his word the Constitution,’ Barrister Gohar says amid 27th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar delivered a fiery address in the Senate, as bill for 27th Constitutional Amendment in the National Assembly (NA) landed in house on Tuesday.

In his address, Gohar said jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan will decisively overcome his opponents once he is released from jail. Calling Imran Khan, a “man of iron,” Gohar said, “The day he comes out, he will finish them. His words will be the constitution, adding that the constitution and the law themselves are indebted to him, emphasizing the former prime minister’s influence on the nation’s governance.

He urged observers to witness public sentiment firsthand, suggesting they visit Sunday markets, attend Friday congregations, or funerals, to see the widespread support for Imran Khan. Gohar mocked fear of his opponents, stating, “Salute to your thinking, salute to your fear, such fear, such terrible fear. I seek repentance.”

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI leaders maintaining that Imran Khan’s incarceration is politically motivated. Such statements signal strengthening of PTI’s narrative around Imran Khan’s leadership and public influence, positioning him as a central figure in Pakistan’s political future.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) strongly criticized proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it as an attempt to undermine the Constitution, and decided not to take part in the parliamentary committee formed to examine the bill.

PTI leaders warned that these tweaks threaten independence of judiciary and could upset carefully balanced distribution of powers established under the 1973 Constitution, striking at the foundation of Pakistan’s constitutional system.