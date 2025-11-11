‘We’re just granting immunity, You made Bajwa Your Father’; Khawaja Asif claps back at PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ruling alliance is facing heat for approving 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, bringing major sweeping changes to the military command structure, judicial system, and fiscal framework between the federation and provinces, and now Defence Minister takes a jibe at key opposition party for criticism.

Khawaja Asif took to social media, targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in wake of 27th Constitutional Amendment, as he raised fingers on hypocrisy over its objections.

He made scathing attack on leadership of Imran Khan’s party after approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, accusing the party of hypocrisy and double standards over their criticism of the bill. “You have objection to immunity? We are only granting immunity. You made Bajwa your father, and the echoes of that are still being heard today.”

The remark appeared to reference PTI’s past relationship with former Army Chief , and quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking heated debate. Amid this debate, some politicians said PTI helped pass 27th Amendment. No party raised any objection to Article 243.

Some ministers accused PTI of misleading the public, highlighting that no opposition member actively participated in the Senate debate on the amendment.