TECNO Day is Here: Get Unbeatable Prices and Exclusive Deals on Daraz Now!

TECNO, one of Pakistan’s most popular and fast-growing smartphone brands, has announced an exclusive “TECNO Day” on Daraz, giving users across the country a chance to purchase their favorite TECNO smartphones at the best prices of the season. Customers can enjoy special discounts, exclusive TECNO gifts, and fast doorstep delivery by shopping directly from the official TECNO Flagship Store on Daraz.

A Step Toward Making Innovative Technology Accessible for Everyone

TECNO Day reinforces the brand’s commitment to making innovative, high-quality, and stylish technology accessible to everyone in Pakistan, especially young users who want advanced features at budget-friendly prices. TECNO continues to build trust among students, first-jobbers, and digital natives by offering smartphones that combine premium design with reliable performance — without compromising affordability.

The Most Loved Smartphone of Young Pakistan: TECNO Spark 40 Pro+

Young smartphone users in Pakistan have been adoring the TECNO Spark 40 Pro+, a device widely praised for its sleek modern design, stunning display quality, and powerful all-round performance.

The device features an Ultra-slim 6.49mm body with a lightweight, premium feel that instantly appeals to style-conscious users. Its curved-edge AMOLED Display provides a cinematic visual experience, complemented by 1.5K resolution, a smooth 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 4500nits peak brightness that remains clear even under bright sunlight.

The Spark 40 Pro+ runs on the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor, delivering powerful speed and seamless multitasking for gaming, video streaming, and content creation.

With 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging and 5W Reverse Wireless Charging, users can conveniently charge their devices without cables and even share power when needed. For those who prefer wired charging, the 45W Super Charging technology makes powering the long-lasting 5200mAh battery faster than ever. Durability has also been a standout feature, with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and 2-meter drop resistance ensuring reliable protection for everyday use.

Big Savings on the Complete TECNO Spark 40 Series

During TECNO Day, shoppers can also explore exciting offers across the complete Spark 40 Series, including Spark 40 Pro, Spark 40, Spark 40C, and Spark Go 2. This lineup continues TECNO’s tradition of delivering high-value smartphones that offer strong performance, stylish design, and essential features that young users look for — all at extremely competitive prices.

Camon 40 Series Also Available at Special Prices

Photography lovers can take advantage of TECNO Day as well. The brand’s popular Camon 40 Series, known for its advanced AI-powered camera technology, sleek design, and creative imaging tools, is also available at special discounted prices. The Camon lineup has become a favorite among content creators and mobile photographers across Pakistan who want studio-quality results directly from their smartphones.

TECNO’s Dedication to Innovation and Affordability in Pakistan

TECNO Day highlights the brand’s ongoing mission to bring modern, high-performance technology within reach for users across Pakistan. With stylish designs, advanced camera systems, long battery life, and user-friendly interfaces, TECNO continues to deliver smartphones that are perfectly aligned with the needs of the country’s young and fast-paced generation.

Shop Now and Enjoy Exclusive TECNO Day Offers

TECNO Day on Daraz will be live on November 16, 2025, for a limited time. Users can upgrade their smartphones at unbeatable prices, enjoy exclusive TECNO gifts, and have their devices delivered right to their doorstep — all with just a few clicks.

Visit the official TECNO Flagship Store on Daraz to shop now: https://www.daraz.pk/shop/tecno/