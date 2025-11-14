Bumrah in trouble for ‘dwarf’ comment against Bavuma during Kolkata Test

KOLKATA – During the Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Jasprit Bumrah landed in trouble after making an inappropriate comment about the South African captain.

After appealing for LBW against South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma, Bumrah, while discussing the review, referred to Bavuma as a “dwarf.”

According to the well-known cricket website Wisden, Bumrah now risks violating the ICC Code of Conduct due to his remark.

This incident falls under Article 2.13, which pertains to the use of personal, insulting, obscene, or offensive language directed at any player, official, or referee.

If Bumrah is found guilty, he could face serious punishment. Under a Level 2 offence, a player may be fined 50% to 100% of their match fee, and can also be suspended for up to two matches.

However, the final decision depends entirely on the match referee’s interpretation. If the officials accept that Bumrah’s comment was about the height of the ball and not meant as a personal insult toward Bavuma, he may possibly be given relief.