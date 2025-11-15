Two Killed, several injured in Hyderabad Factory Blast

HYDERABAD – Panic and chaos erupted in Hyderabad after massive explosion tore through a firecracker factory, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The blast also sparked a major fire and caused the building to collapse, trapping people under debris. Emergency services, including rescue teams and police, rushed to the scene to help those trapped and bring the fire under control.

حیدرآباد دھماکہ، عمارت زمین بوس، متعدد افراد ملبے تلے دبے ہونے کی اطلاع pic.twitter.com/ZUDXW3rSft — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) November 15, 2025

حیدرآباد کے علاقے لطیف آباد نمبر 10 میں پٹاخے کے کارخانہ میں زوردار دھماکا

ریسکیو حکام کے مطابق دھماکا غیر قانونی پٹاخوں کے کارخانے میں ہوا ہے جس میں 4 افراد جھلس گئے pic.twitter.com/jOIZOgwboB — BaqiR.kaXmi (@s_m_b_k_1) November 15, 2025

SSP Hyderabad confirmed the severity of the incident, revealing that the explosion ignited a significant fire at the factory premises. Early reports suggest the factory was operating illegally within a residential area, raising serious safety concerns.

Social media videos from the scene show thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, as terrified residents fled the area. Emergency personnel are working tirelessly to rescue victims from under the rubble and contain the fire.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid the vicinity until the situation is under control. The full extent of damage and casualties is still being assessed, with updates expected as rescue operations continue.