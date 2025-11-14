Pakistan aim for series win in second ODI against Sri Lanka today

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in second match of the three-ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The hosts lead the series 1-0 following their thrilling victory in the first match on Tuesday. The match will start at 2:30 pm.

In the ODI opener, Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten century and Haris Rauf’s four-wicket burst helped Pakistan pip Sri Lanka by just six runs as they successfully defended the 299-run total on Tuesday night.

Pakistan’s pace arsenal led by Haris (4-61) picked up eight of the nine Sri Lankan wickets to fall in the night as Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah also chipped in with two scalps apiece. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz outfoxed Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka at a crucial juncture in the chase.

No.8 batter Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored for his side with a 52-ball 59 hitting seven fours and kept them well in the hunt till 49th over after walking in to bat at 191-6, when Sri Lanka required 109 runs off the remaining 102 balls.

Hasaranga – who struck his fifth half-century in the format – stitched a 19-run stand with Kamindu Mendis, a 42-ball 37-run stand with Dushmantha Chameera and finally a 26-ball 32-run ninth-wicket stand with Maheesh Theekshana (21 not out, 18b, 2x4s) before being caught at long-on boundary off Naseem in the penultimate over.

With 21 required off the last over delivered by Hussain Talat, Theekshana threatened Pakistan with two consecutive fours off the third and fourth ball before only gathering two runs off the remaining two as Sri Lanka agonizingly fell six runs short.

In pursuit of the 300-run target, Sri Lankan opening duo of debutant Kamil Mishara (38, 36b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Pathum Nissanka (29, 39b, 3x4s) got their team to a flying start as they belted 85 runs off the opening 11.5 overs including 75 in the Powerplay.

Haris missed out on a hat-trick after he got Mishara caught at mid-off and castled Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. He then returned to further dent Sri Lanka’s audacious progress by getting Nissanka caught behind with the scorecard reading 90-3 in 13.2 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (39, 48b, 6x4s) and Charith Asalanka (32, 49b, 2x4s) then rebuilt the innings with a dogged 80-ball 57-run stand, which was again broken by Haris courtesy an outstanding one-handed grab by Babar Azam at first slip to remove the former.

Asalanka then put on 36 runs with Janith Liyanage before Nawaz got him stumped in the 32nd over. Liyanage, who lifted Sri Lanka’s spirits with two fours and as many sixes in a 24-ball 28 was bowled by Naseem in the 33rd over with 191 on the board and four wickets in hand.

Earlier, Pakistan were asked to bat first and Sri Lanka took 4.1 overs to draw first blood as Asitha Fernando trapped Saim Ayub leg-before for a 14-ball six following which Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman dug deep for a 54-run second-wicket stand.

Hasaranga then cut open Pakistan’s innings with three valuable scalps getting Fakhar (32, 55b, 2x4s) stumped, Rizwan trapped leg-before and beating Babar’s defenses to hit the stumps as the hosts were reduced to 95-4 in 23.2 overs.

Salman Ali Agha – who brought up his second ODI ton (105 not out, 87b, 9x4s) – joined forces with Hussain Talat (62, 63b, 6x4s, 1×6) to lift Pakistan out of the hole as the duo put on a game-changing 138-run stand for the fifth wicket.

That Pakistan converted their 96-4 from first 25 overs to 299-5 by collecting 203 runs in the second half of the innings was due to the Salman and Hussain’s counterattacking effort. The duo picked the pace after 35th over when they were 152-4, getting at least a boundary off each over except 40th and 43rd.

Hussain fell to Theekshana in the 44th over before Nawaz arrived to provide Pakistan a late flourish with his brisk 23-ball 36 not out hitting five four and one six. He also shared an unbeaten 66-run stand with Salman.

Pakistan’s no.5 batter brought up his century off 83 balls in the 48th over – which yielded 20 runs – hitting Chameera for two consecutive fours and a single off the first three balls.

Pakistan crucially took 22 runs off the last two overs of their innings including a four on the last ball to post their fourth-highest ODI total at the venue.