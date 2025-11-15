Pakistani batter Mahreen Ali sets world record in blind cricket with double century

Pakistani blind cricket player Mahreen Ali has made history by setting a new world record in the Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup.

In an extraordinary display of skill, Mahreen scored an impressive 230 runs off 78 balls against Sri Lanka.

Her innings, which included 39 boundaries, saw her reach a double century off just 70 balls, breaking the previous records in the process.

This remarkable feat not only secured her a spot in history but also made her the first player to achieve a double century for Pakistan in Women’s Blind Cricket.

Mahreen expressed her gratitude upon setting the record, saying, “I thank Allah Almighty for this achievement. I also want to thank the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and my parents for their support. This record is dedicated to Pakistan and my parents.”

Her performance has been hailed as a landmark moment for both Pakistani blind cricket and women’s sports globally.