Pakistan’s Biggest EV Deals are here; Save up to Rs5Lac on MG Cars now

ISLAMABAD – British auto giant MG Motors Pakistan is turning heads at Pakistan Auto Parts Show with an irresistible offer for car buyers. From November 14 to 16, enthusiasts can grab their dream hybrid or electric vehicle with special perks.

The company announced limited-time offers on its most popular model. Car enthusiasts and buyers can grab the latest hybrid and electric vehicles with exclusive perks, but hurry as these deals are only available from November 14 to November 16.

Those buying MG5 PHEV will get free portable charger, making shift to eco-friendly driving easier than ever. Meanwhile, lucky customers purchasing MG4 Excite and ZS Excite will enjoy an unprecedented discount of Rs500,000.

MG Motors stressed that all bookings during promotion require at least a partial payment, and all orders will be invoiced within November, ensuring buyers secure these unbeatable deals immediately.

The company highlights that this initiative not only provides exceptional value to customers but also encourages the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in Pakistan’s rapidly expanding automotive market.

These sensational offers are strictly limited to 3-day event, and once November 16 passes, these discounts vanish! Don’t miss your chance to drive home innovation, savings, and style with MG Motors.