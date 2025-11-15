Will Smith urges youth to embrace courage, creativity and digital detox at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH – Hollywood icon Will Smith drew a full-house audience at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, delivering a candid and wide-ranging conversation on storytelling, personal courage and the dangers of digital overload.

The session, titled “The Power of Storytelling”, was held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority. Before taking the stage, Smith received a signed copy of her newly released book, Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha, a moment he said “deeply moved” him.

Speaking openly about his own creative journey, Smith reflected on unexplored parts of his identity. “I feel like the things I’ve shared with the world are only 10% of what’s going on in my head,” he said. “Sheikha Bodour and I were speaking about dreams and visions, and I realised I’ve never been brave enough to admit I have them too. What drives me now is finding the courage to fully express myself.”

The actor, whose career spans nearly four decades, said that staying relevant across generations requires intention, not luck. He emphasised that he searches for universal emotions — birth, loss, love, illness — when choosing or shaping stories. “I’m always looking for the part of a story that everyone understands, the part that doesn’t need language. That’s the power of global storytelling.”

‘Disconnect to reconnect’

One of Smith’s most striking messages was directed at young people navigating the pressures of the digital world. Comparing social media to an unhealthy diet, he warned against constant consumption.

“If you’re consuming that all day, it’s like trying to eat cake and candy every day and expect to stay healthy — you can’t,” he said. “You have to disconnect, spend time in solitude, in nature, or read instead of scroll. That detox is critical because constant exposure can poison your mind.”

He added that even celebrities are not immune. “You have to be a real sage to consume social media without it affecting you.”

‘A region rich with untapped stories’

Smith also praised the Middle East’s vast but underexplored narrative heritage, saying the region possesses “thousands of years of stories that haven’t been mined on a global scale.” He drew parallels with the growing global recognition of African American storytelling, stressing the importance of universal human themes.

His comments echoed the themes in Sheikha Bodour’s new book, centred on cultural preservation and the courage to imagine beyond boundaries.

The actor, who explored his own vulnerabilities and reinventions in his bestseller Will, said the writing process forced him to confront the deeper truths behind his public persona — lessons he now shares with audiences around the world.