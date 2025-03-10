No Pakistani player included in ICC Champions Trophy team

DUBAI – The ICC has revealed the team of the tournament for the Champions Trophy, featuring players from only 3 of the 8 participating teams.

The 12-member squad includes 6 players from India, 4 from New Zealand, and 2 from Afghanistan.

No players from semi-finalists South Africa and Australia made the cut, nor did any from hosts Pakistan.

India’s Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy are in the team.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry also secured spots.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai earned their places, while India’s Axar Patel was named the 12th man.