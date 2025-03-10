Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC under fire for ‘sidelining’ Pakistan in final ceremony

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team failed to make any impressions at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but Pakistan Cricket Board made bets possible arrangements, and now the top cricket body is facing criticism for sidelining host country Pakistan during the presentation ceremony.

The extravagant final ceremony turned in bad light about ICC’s treatment of the host nation despite its top-notch efforts in the event. Fans were shocked to see that there was no representation from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on stage during the final presentation.

In past events, the host nation used to have a key role in the ceremony, while on Sunday ICC did not include any PCB officials. It was being reported that Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not in UAE due to health-related issues. Despite this, the PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tournament Director were present at the final but ICC chose not to invite Syed to join the presentation party.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, was also missing from the stage. Despite leading Pakistan to victory in the previous ICC Champions Trophy, it was ex-Aussie skipper Aaron Finch who brought the trophy onto the stage.

The decision to sideline PCB officials sparked criticism, with people calling out Indian politics in the game.

India defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets to win ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Latest

