Three Barbers from Sindh gunned down in targeted attack in Balochistan’s Panjgur

QUETTA – The sparsely populated region of Balochistan continues to witness violence, with the latest killing of three barbers from Sindh sparked outrage and condemnations.

Reports in local media said Abdul Sattar, Zubair, and Muhammad Zaman, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in their shop in the Punjgur town which is located near Sistan region of Balochistan.

The dead bodies were moved to nearby medical facility for post-mortem examinations as authorities were looking for attackers.

The killing of outsiders in Balochistan is part of a broader wave of violence as BLA and other military outfits continue to terrorize nation.

Balochistan provincial authorities strongly condemned the attack. Shahid Rind, the provincial spokesperson, called the killings “tragic and reprehensible,” calling targeting of innocent civilians a barbaric and inhumane act, saying such incidents could be part of a larger conspiracy aimed at sowing division between provinces.

Meanwhile, security forces were already conducting operations to apprehend the perpetrators, emphasizing that efforts to disrupt peace and harmony in Balochistan would not be tolerated.

Last month, several laborers from Punjab were killed near the border area with Afghanistan. The laborers were traveling to a market in Harnai, in the Balochistan province, when their vehicle was hit by an explosive device.