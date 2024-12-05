Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

NEPRA approves 20-paisa increase in electricity tariffs for December bills

NEPRA Approves 20-Paisa Increase in Electricity Tariffs for December Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 20-paisa per unit increase in electricity rates under quarterly adjustments, applicable solely to the December 2024 bills.

According to NEPRA, this adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Distribution companies (DISCOs) had submitted a request for quarterly adjustments, and a public hearing on the matter was conducted on November 20. Previously, under the fourth quarter adjustments of fiscal year 2023-24, consumers were charged an average of Rs. 1.74 per unit, which remained effective until November 2024.

NEPRA clarified that the current adjustment will charge consumers Rs. 1.54 less per unit compared to the previous quarter. The increase of 20 paisas per unit will be reflected in December bills and will apply to all consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric, excluding lifeline consumers.

The regulatory authority further stated that the federal government has been notified of the decision prior to its official notification.

This adjustment reflects NEPRA’s ongoing efforts to align tariff structures with the financial requirements of power distribution companies while considering the impact on consumers.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search