NEPRA approves 20-paisa increase in electricity tariffs for December bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 20-paisa per unit increase in electricity rates under quarterly adjustments, applicable solely to the December 2024 bills.

According to NEPRA, this adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Distribution companies (DISCOs) had submitted a request for quarterly adjustments, and a public hearing on the matter was conducted on November 20. Previously, under the fourth quarter adjustments of fiscal year 2023-24, consumers were charged an average of Rs. 1.74 per unit, which remained effective until November 2024.

NEPRA clarified that the current adjustment will charge consumers Rs. 1.54 less per unit compared to the previous quarter. The increase of 20 paisas per unit will be reflected in December bills and will apply to all consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric, excluding lifeline consumers.

The regulatory authority further stated that the federal government has been notified of the decision prior to its official notification.

This adjustment reflects NEPRA’s ongoing efforts to align tariff structures with the financial requirements of power distribution companies while considering the impact on consumers.