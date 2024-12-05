Pakistan sets 133-run target for Zimbabwe in 3rd T20

Pakistan has set Zimbabwe a target of 133 runs to win the third and final T20 match of the series.

In a match being played at Blantyre, Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first. The team posted a total of 132 runs after losing 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 32 runs, followed by Tayyab Tahir with 21 and Qasim Akram, who contributed 20 runs. Other notable contributions came from Iftikhar Ahmed (15) and Arafat Minhas (22). Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Sami remained not out with 6 runs and 4 runs respectively.

Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani was the standout bowler, taking 2 crucial wickets.

For the final match, Pakistan made 4 changes to their lineup, replacing Saeed Ayub, Irfan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed. In their place, Sadaf Farhan, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, and Mohammad Hussain were included.

With a 2-0 series lead, Pakistan aims to close out the series with a clean sweep.