YourPace hosts successful kids’ running event in Karachi, empowering over 800 young athletes

YourPace, an initiative of inDrive, proudly announces the successful completion of its latest event held at the scenic HMR Waterfront in Karachi, where over 800 students from 12 different schools participated in a thrilling day of running. This event not only celebrated the joy of running but also highlighted the importance of inclusivity and support for children with disabilities.

The event featured three competitive race categories: 1km, 3km, and 5km, allowing children aged 7 to 14 years to showcase their running talents. With a remarkable turnout, the majority of participants were female students, reflecting a growing commitment to gender equality in sports and physical activities.

YourPace by inDrive is a non-profit project dedicated to supporting running initiatives to bring together people from diverse backgrounds, helping create a discrimination-free environment for everyone. YourPace, a global initiative successfully conducted in six countries including Egypt, Morocco, Peru, Nepal, Chile, and Brazil, was held for the 2nd time in Pakistan.

Anna Fedorchuk, Head of Sports at YourPace, expressed her excitement about the event: “Witnessing the enthusiasm and spirit of these young athletes has been truly inspiring. The energy we saw in children was electric, and we are thrilled to organize such races where children with hearing impairments could also participate and enjoy this experience. Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where all children can thrive, and today’s event was a testament to that vision.”

A key highlight of the event was our partnership with Connect Hear, an organization dedicated to supporting deaf and hard-of-hearing children. This collaboration ensured that children with hearing impairments received the necessary support and resources to participate fully in the races, reinforcing our mission to create an inclusive environment where every child can thrive.

Margalla Trail Runners (MTR), who played a crucial role in the preparation for this event. Over the past two months, MTR’s dedicated coaches worked tirelessly to train and empower young athletes from various schools, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, fitness, and perseverance. Javed Ali, founder of MTR, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “It has been a privilege to work alongside inDrive and YourPace to inspire the next generation of runners.”

Sidra Kiran, Communication Manager, added, “Today’s event was not just about running; it was about building a community. The smiles on the children’s faces, the cheers from the crowd, and the camaraderie shared among participants were heartwarming. We are proud to have created a platform that encourages children to pursue their passions while promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

Optimize Digital was the official coverage and digital media partner for YourPace Pakistan, its founder Imran Ghazali said, “It is a privilege to be involved in this initiative again in Pakistan and our team tries to highlight and show the emotions of children who love participating in this healthy activity.”

Over the past eight weeks, experienced athletes conducted training sessions including special kids with hearing disabilities from 12 Foundation-based schools across Karachi including Kiran Foundation, Behbud Association, Momina & Duraid Foundation, Imkaan Foundation, Dewa Academy Pakistan, Developments in Literature (DIL), Tauseef Memorial School, Manzil, Al-Furqan Welfare Organization and HOL Foundation.

YourPace is dedicated to providing children with the best training and gear necessary for their races, ensuring they are well-prepared and confident. The event culminated in a vibrant awards ceremony where all participants received medals, celebrating their hard work and dedication.

As YourPace continues its mission to foster a healthy running culture among children in Pakistan, the success of this event in Karachi marks a significant milestone. Plans for future events are already in the works, promising to inspire even more young athletes across the nation.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

