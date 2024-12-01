Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Where to enjoy Free WiFi in Karachi? Full Details here

Where To Enjoy Free Wifi In Karachi Full Details Here

KARACHI – Free WiFi project has been launched in Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi, the city home to over 20 million people who often faced hurdles in connectivity.

The provincial government now rolled out free internet at key parks, starting with Frere Hall, and plans to expand to other locations like Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and Safari Park. Free Wifi service aimed to improve public access to the internet.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced upgrades at Frere Hall, including air-conditioned library spaces and upcoming music classes and performances. The Free Wifi service will be launched in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Kidney Hill Park, Hill Park, Safari Park, and Lake Park, he said.

The service will also extend to other major public areas managed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Mayor also stressed importance of modern amenities in public spaces, highlighting the need to offer such facilities to all citizens, not just the elite.

Karachiites appreciate broader effort to bring free WiFi to multiple recreational spots in the provincial capital as it could create more inclusive and accessible public spaces.

‘CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi’ services expanded to 100 more points in Lahore

 

