Malik, Hameed upset top seeds, set up all-Pakistan showdown in ITF Masters Final

Pakistan’s senior tennis maestros Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq upset top seeds in their respective semifinals to secure their places in the final of the ITF Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. The stage is now set for an all-Pakistan final showdown, scheduled for today (Thursday).
Rashid Malik delivered a remarkable performance by upsetting the top seed and former world No. 2, currently ranked No. 12, Simon Arms of Australia, with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory. Reflecting on his triumph, Malik stated, “It was a tough match against the top seed, but the score may suggest otherwise. Thanks to Almighty, I utilized my vast experience and skills to outclass my opponent in straight sets.”
Addressing the prospect of an all-Pakistan final against his former teammate Hameed ul Haq, Malik expressed anticipation for a competitive match. “We played together since childhood, and it will be a good match. The one who plays better will win the title,” he remarked. When asked about his future goals, Malik shared, “I am preparing well, and my eyes are on winning the ITF Masters World Championship in Mexico.”
Hameed-ul-Haq showcased his prowess in the semifinals against Peter Schubert of Germany (World Ranking 70), securing a 6-0, 7-6 victory. While comfortably winning the first set 6-0, Hameed faced resilient opposition in the second set, ultimately prevailing in a tough 7-6 battle. The finals, featuring both Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq, promise a riveting display of tennis skill and strategy.
In the 65+ doubles category, the Pakistani-Japanese duo of Waqar Nisar and Kazuhico Imahashi faced a quarterfinal defeat against Shay Abramovich (Israel) and Robert McGuigan, with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-5, 6-10.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
