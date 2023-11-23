Malik, Hameed upset top seeds, set up all-Pakistan showdown in ITF Masters Final

Pakistan’s senior tennis maestros Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq upset top seeds in their respec­tive semifinals to secure their places in the final of the ITF Masters Champi­onship in Pattaya, Thai­land. The stage is now set for an all-Pakistan final showdown, scheduled for today (Thursday).

Rashid Malik delivered a remarkable performance by upsetting the top seed and former world No. 2, currently ranked No. 12, Simon Arms of Australia, with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory. Reflecting on his triumph, Malik stat­ed, “It was a tough match against the top seed, but the score may suggest otherwise. Thanks to Al­mighty, I utilized my vast experience and skills to outclass my opponent in straight sets.”

Addressing the prospect of an all-Pakistan final against his former team­mate Hameed ul Haq, Ma­lik expressed anticipation for a competitive match. “We played together since childhood, and it will be a good match. The one who plays better will win the title,” he remarked. When asked about his future goals, Malik shared, “I am preparing well, and my eyes are on winning the ITF Masters World Cham­pionship in Mexico.”

Hameed-ul-Haq show­cased his prowess in the semifinals against Pe­ter Schubert of Germany (World Ranking 70), secur­ing a 6-0, 7-6 victory. While comfortably winning the first set 6-0, Hameed faced resilient opposition in the second set, ultimately prevailing in a tough 7-6 battle. The finals, featur­ing both Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul-Haq, promise a riveting display of tennis skill and strategy.

In the 65+ doubles cat­egory, the Pakistani-Jap­anese duo of Waqar Nisar and Kazuhico Imahashi faced a quarterfinal defeat against Shay Abramovich (Israel) and Robert Mc­Guigan, with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-5, 6-10.