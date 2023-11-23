Pakistan formally applies for BRICS membership, confirms FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, an intergovernmental organization comprising developing countries.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development during her weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We have taken this decision after having noted the BRICS related developments in Johannesburg,” the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan can play a key role in improving international cooperation and multilateralism by joining the platform.

Zahram hoped that the organisation will move forward on Pakistan's request in line with its commitment for inclusive multilateralism.

She said Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and is member of several multilateral organizations. She said the country has played an important role for global peace and development, state broadcaster reported.

BRICS is an informal group of states comprising the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and South Africa.