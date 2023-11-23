Nepra hikes electricity price Rs1.52 per unit for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved Rs1.52 per unit increase in electricity prices for K-Electric consumers.

The authority approved the increase in wake of additional surcharge on a petition filed by the federal government. The additional amount will be applicable from November 2023 to December 2024.

The increase in tariff would put an additional burden of Rs24.5 billion on electricity consumers in Karachi region.

Nepra has sent its decision to the federal government which will issue a final notification to impose the additional surcharge on consumers.