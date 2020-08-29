PM Imran emphasizes on strictly following COVID-19 SOPs during Muharram

ISLAMABAD – In order to contain the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including use of mask.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 in Islamabad (Friday), he said effective coordination and comprehensive strategy helped in the success against coronavirus.

He, however, said the threat is still there for which cooperation of the entire nation is needed.

Federal Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chairman NDMA, and other senior officers attended the meeting, while AJK Prime Minister and provincial chief ministers participated in the discussion via video link.

He lauded the Ulema and religious leaders for their cooperation in fight against COVID-19 pandemic during Moharram and thanked them for their gestures.

The meeting was briefed about various steps to stop spread of Coronavirus during Moharram, restoration of educational activities in schools, implementation on testing, tracking, and quarantine strategy, testing plan for various sectors, especially tourism and aviation and micro and smart lockdown strategy.