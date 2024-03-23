LIVE: Pakistan Day military parade underway in Islamabad

Nation is celebrating Pakistan Day showcasing military might, and cultural heritage as 240 million people commemorates momentous adoption of Pakistan Resolution on 23 March 1940.
The main feature of Pakistan Day is armed forces parade in which thousands of soldiers, military vehicles, and dozens of aircraft are participating.
Despite the economic and political woes, the nation celebrates Pakistan Day 2024 with great enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to the country's progress and prosperity.
In the key event contingents from all three armed forces and security forces are displaying aerobatic maneuvers for the audience.
Commandos from the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Frontier Constabulary showcased their skills, and the Pakistan Air Force conducted a fly-past.
The parade is also being attended by President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ministers, parliament members, and diplomats, along with contingents from Azerbaijan, China, and other friendly nations.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
