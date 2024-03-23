Search

Pakistan

Mobile phone service partly suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid Pakistan Day Parade

Web Desk
10:08 AM | 23 Mar, 2024
Mobile phone service partly suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid Pakistan Day Parade

Mobile phone services remained suspended in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday for Pakistan Day parade.

Reports in local media said parts of garrison city and federal capital are experiencing suspension of cellular services, as armed forces conducted massive parade.

It said suspension of cellular services will remain till 2-3pm, and will affect areas near Parade Ground as part of security measures.

Wireless internet services will also remain temporarily suspended during this period on Saturday.

Pakistan Day, which marks the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, is celebrated with a national zeal. The day begins with special dawn prayers and ceremonial gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, followed by the hoisting of the national flag on key buildings. 

The main event is the grand military parade in Islamabad, featuring contingents from all three armed forces and security forces, as well as aerobatic displays by fighter planes.

The country's President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, and heads of the armed forces will attend, along with special guests from the People's Liberation Army of China, the Army of Azerbaijan, and the Saudi defense minister attended parade.

In the afternoon, an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr will see President Asif Ali Zardari award medals and honors to individuals for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Mar-2024/live-pakistan-day-military-parade-underway-in-islamabad
 
 

10:08 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Mobile phone service partly suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid Pakistan Day Parade

