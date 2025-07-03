Punjab Mpas Award Themselves Full Salaries During Leave

LAHORE – Punjab government approved big hike in leave allowances for provincial ministers, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker, allowing them to get full monthly salaries even while on leave.

This decision comes amid legislation of Punjab Public Representatives Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 during a recent session of the Punjab Assembly. Under new legislation, significant changes will be made to the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) Act 1975, eliminating previous salary deductions during periods of leave.

According to official sources, provincial ministers, who earlier earned Rs. 100,000 and received only Rs. 74,000 during a month-long leave, will now be entitled to the full revised salary of Rs. 960,000. Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, who previously received Rs. 37,000 during leave on a salary of Rs. 125,000, will now get the full amount of Rs. 950,000.

Deputy Speaker’s previous monthly salary was Rs. 120,000 and leave allowance was Rs. 37,000, will now receive the full salary of Rs. 775,000 during any period of leave.

Government officials have justified the move, stating that the current leave allowances were based on outdated salary structures and needed revision following the recent hike in official pay scales.

However, the decision has sparked criticism from civil society and social media users, who argue that such privileges are an unfair use of public funds, especially during a time when the province is grappling with financial challenges and economic instability.