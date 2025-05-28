Senate by-election postponed in Punjab

The Senate by-election scheduled for May 29 to fill a vacant seat from Punjab has been officially postponed, as confirmed by sources within the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The delay stems from a pending court case concerning the allocation of reserved seats, which currently prevents the completion of the electoral process.

Senator Sajid Mir previously held the seat in question. However, due to the legal ambiguity surrounding the distribution of reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly, the electoral college required to conduct the by-election is incomplete. Until the court delivers a verdict on the matter, the ECP is unable to proceed with polling.

According to ECP insiders, the process to elect a new senator will only resume once the judiciary clarifies the status of the reserved seats and the full composition of the Punjab Assembly is determined. This legal uncertainty has effectively put the Senate by-election on hold indefinitely.