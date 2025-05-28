Pakistan opt to bat first against Bangladesh in T20I series opener

LAHORE – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the first match of the three-game T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium.

Captain Salman Ali Agha chose to take the batting initiative for the home side.

Pakistan made six changes to their lineup that featured in the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand in March, while Bangladesh team are unchanged which suffered a 2-1 series defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.