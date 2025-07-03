Karachi man kills son over friendship with transgenders

KARACHI – Another chilling case of intolerance and violence reported from provincial capital Karachi, where a man has been nabbed for brutal murder of his 21-year-old son in Orangi Town, allegedly over the young man’s friendships with members of the transgender community.

Orangi Town police said the victim identified as Ali Khan was killed by his father, who used shovel to fatally assault him. According to SHO, the accused admitted during questioning that he repeatedly warned his son to end his association with transgender individuals.

Furious by his son’s defiant, the father reportedly gave electric shocks to young boy before killing him. The victim’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities and a postmortem examination. Investigators are awaiting medical confirmation regarding the alleged use of electric shocks.

Police officer said said suspect appears to hold strong religious beliefs and expressed no remorse over the killing. Police are continuing their investigation, and the suspect remains in custody.

The incident sparked outrage among human rights activists, who are calling for justice and greater protection for marginalized communities and their allies.