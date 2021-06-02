Sialkot AC transferred after probe finds her 'responsible for Awan’s outburst'
Share
SIALKOT – The Punjab government has transferred Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf a month after the investigation report pointed out her negligence for what happened in Ramadan Bazaar in Sialkot.
A report of a Pakistani newspaper cited that Sadaf has been posted at Pind Dadan Khan with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Sonia Sadaf did not respond to express her version following the decision of removal from AC Sialkot position.
Earlier, the probe revealed that the female public administrative officer has been found guilty as she was sitting in her ‘air-conditioned vehicle’ when a woman consumer complained about substandard fruits and vegetables in Ramadan Bazaar.
Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf held responsible for ... 09:08 PM | 5 May, 2021
LAHORE – An inquiry report has held Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf responsible for an episode related ...
The investigation report further revealed that a woman consumer complained to the Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan who was on the official visit while the Assistant Commissioner was not present there.
Awan then scolded AC publicly on May 2. The clip, in which the SACM can be seen humiliating the officer, then went viral on social media.
Firdous Ashiq Awan shouts at Sialkot assistant ... 10:07 PM | 2 May, 2021
LAHORE – Frustrated with a strong public criticism of the PTI government at every level, Special Assistant to ...
- Sialkot AC transferred after probe finds her 'responsible for ...11:33 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Tajik President arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit (VIDEO)11:02 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood returns to work after recovering ...10:04 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 02 June 202109:30 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,843 new cases, 80 deaths09:05 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of ...06:14 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes delivered in a Lamborghini03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021