Govt takes over ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday took formal custody of the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area in Peshawar.
Reports said the Department of Archeology and Museums has taken possession of both premises as the government aimed to convert both houses into museums. The officials claimed that possession was taken following all legal procedures as per the law.
The directorate had also paid the determined price of both proprieties to the DC Peshawar for further payment to the owners. On Tuesday, DC issued two notifications of the transfer of the ownership of both properties to the directorate of archaeology under the colonial era compulsory property acquisition law.
Director archaeology Dr. Abdul Samad, while speaking with a news outlet, told that the authorities would start restoration and rehabilitation of badly damaged properties. The restoration of premises of Bollywood’s icons into museums was aimed at restoring the city’s links with Indian cinema.
Reports cited that haveli of Raj Kapoor was valued at Rs11.5 million while Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence was valued at Rs7.2 million – both properties have been valued at Rs1.5 million per 272.25 sqft.
The ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors had already been declared a national heritage by former PM Nawaz Sharif in the year 2014.
Both legendary stars Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar migrated to India during British rule. They were born and raised in old Qissa Khwani Bazaar of the provincial capital, before moving to Mumbai.
