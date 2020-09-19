At least 32 students, two school staff members contract coronavirus in Punjab
11:51 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE – At least 32 students, two school staff members have been infected by novel coronavirus in Punjab.
According to media details, rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases has been observed after reopening of educational institutions on September 15.
In a tweet today (Saturday), Federal Minister for Education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood has also said that health of students is government’s top priority.
The Federal Minister said that closure of schools, colleges and universities for six months has deeply affected students and any hasty decision to close the institutions will ‘destroy’ education.
- BISE Multan to announce Matric 2020 result today (check result)02:34 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Asim Abbasi apologises for copying French artist Malika Favre's work ...02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- BISE Sargodha Matric Annual 2020 result today (check result here)02:20 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan renews call for enhancing efforts to achieve SDGs regarding ...01:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
-
Asim Abbasi apologises for copying French artist Malika Favre's work in 'Churails'
02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
-
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for a virtual reading of Fast ...11:59 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly exudes major traditional vibes in latest photo and fans are ...05:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020