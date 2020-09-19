At least 32 students, two school staff members contract coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE – At least 32 students, two school staff members have been infected by novel coronavirus in Punjab.

According to media details, rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases has been observed after reopening of educational institutions on September 15.

In a tweet today (Saturday), Federal Minister for Education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood has also said that health of students is government’s top priority.

The Federal Minister said that closure of schools, colleges and universities for six months has deeply affected students and any hasty decision to close the institutions will ‘destroy’ education.