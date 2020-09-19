BISE Lahore to announce Matric Results 2020 today (check results here)

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the Matric 2020 results on Saturday, (today).

On Friday, provincial Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humanyun Sarfraz confirmed this and said that the results will be announced at 5pm, adding that the result is being announced after completing all legal requirements.

To view, results click Here

Via SMS service ( send roll no to 80029)

The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BISEs were expected to reveal results on Friday but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.