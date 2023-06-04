Two soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Bannu operation

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives in a gun battle with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ISPR stated that two terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire in the Jani Khel area.

The ISPR’s statement mentioned that our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. However, in the intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ghulam Murtaza, a 40-year-old resident of District Bahawalpur, and Havildar Muhammad Anwar, a 41-year-old resident of District Sialkot, bravely fought and embraced martyrdom.

The military's media wing said, "The military is conducting sanitization operations in the area to ensure the elimination of any other terrorists present. The armed forces of Pakistan are resolute in their determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism. The sacrifices of our courageous soldiers further strengthen our resolve in this regard."