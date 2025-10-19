ISLAMABAD – Pakistan slammed top cricket body ICC for claiming that three Afghan cricketers died in an airstrike, the sham claim Islamabad calls “baseless and unverified.” Information Minister criticized the ICC for making such a statement without independent evidence, calling it selective and biased.

Islamabad strongly condemned ICC’s “premature and unverified” claims that three Afghan cricketers were killed in an airstrike. Information Minister termed statement as selective, biased, and lacking any independent verification.

Tarar highlighted what it called troubling pattern, within hours of ICC’s release, Chair Jay Shah publicly echoed the claim, followed by Afghanistan Cricket Board posting a statement based solely on the ICC’s assertion, creating, Pakistan says, a manufactured echo chamber.

Pakistan also pointed to recent controversies under ICC leadership that have disproportionately targeted its cricket team, including so-called “handshake controversy” that delayed an Asia Cup fixture. Ministry warned that such incidents undermine global confidence in the ICC’s neutrality.

Tarar said politics must not contaminate cricket, saying ICC must uphold independence, verify facts before making claims, and ensure fair play regardless of nationality. Pakistan expects the ICC, led by an Indian Chair, to restore impartiality and avoid becoming entangled in politically charged narratives.

This latest dispute adds to growing concerns about the ICC’s handling of sensitive matters, raising questions about fairness, accountability, and the true role of global cricket’s governing body.