Lahore shopkeeper handed 14-year jail term for raping girl

LAHORE – A district and sessions court in Lahore has sentenced a supect to 14 years imprisonment and fined him Rs1 million in a rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Yab Chaudhry issued the written verdict, stating that the conviction was based on all available evidence and witness testimonies.

The case, registered in 2024 at City Raiwind Police Station under the Anti-Rape Act, involved the accused luring a girl into his shop in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Last month, a 17-year-old mentally disabled girl was repeatedly raped by a relative several times, resulting in pregnancy, in an area of Lahore.

Reports said the victim underwent a medical check-up, which confirmed her pregnancy. Upon being questioned, she revealed that her relative, Ayaz, had sexually assaulted her multiple times. The family, deeply distressed by the situation, immediately reported the crime to the police.

In response to the tragic incident, Punjab’s minister Hina Pervaiz Butt visited the victim’s family on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Hina Pervaiz Butt offered her support to the affected family and conveyed the Chief Minister’s message, ensuring the family would receive all necessary assistance.

The victim’s mother confirmed the pregnancy and explained that her daughter had shared the details of the repeated abuse.

Following the report, the police arrested Ayaz without delay. Hina Pervaiz Butt assured that the victim’s family would be provided with comprehensive support, including legal aid, medical care, and psychological counseling.