PPSC revamps merit system as extra academic marks scrapped from 2026

LAHORE – Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced significant reforms to its merit-based recruitment system, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness in hiring.

The commission has decided to eliminate additional marks previously awarded based on candidates’ academic scores.

Henceforth, merit will be determined solely on PPSC exam results and interviews, with greater emphasis on written examination scores.

Marks for research work and non-clinical experience will also no longer be counted. The changes will take effect from January 1, 2026, establishing a uniform evaluation system for all candidates.

PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, stated that the reforms are designed to streamline the merit process and ensure fairness in recruitment.

The decision was finalized in a full commission meeting following recommendations from the Reform Committee, chaired by retired Inspector General and commission member Arif Nawaz Khan.

According to the PPSC Secretary, the reforms are based on an extensive study of international public service commission to align the system with global standards.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is a government body responsible for recruiting candidates for various civil service positions in Punjab, Pakistan.

It ensures a transparent and merit-based selection process through competitive exams, interviews, and assessments. PPSC also sets policies and standards for public service recruitment to maintain fairness and efficiency.